Gov. Braun Weighs In on Lt. Governor's Scandal and Redistricting

Published on August 12, 2025

Mike Braun State of the State Address
Source: WISH TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun weighed in on state issues during a recent interview with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel: Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and fake AI porn, as well as the possibility of mid-census redistricting.

Regarding Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, Braun called the situation involving “AI porn” a “distraction” from the state’s key accomplishments. Braun was clear that if the issue were in his own office, he would handle it with “fully transparent” and “quick action.” While acknowledging the independence of each state office, Braun said he would have “conversations” with Beckwith if the controversy continues to draw negative headlines.

You can listen to the full interview here.

Entertainment

