Listen Live
Sports

The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23

The Indiana Pacers will kick off their 2025-26 NBA season with a highly anticipated rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game, set to air nationally on ESPN, marks the first meeting between the two teams since their thrilling seven-game NBA Finals series earlier this year.

The Thunder claimed the championship with a decisive 103-91 victory in Game 7, denying the Pacers their first NBA title.

Despite the loss, the Pacers made history by reaching the Finals for the first time in 25 years.

This season opener will feature a new-look Pacers lineup.

RELATED | Indiana Pacers and Lucas Oil Announce Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership

Related Stories

Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Game 7, and longtime center Myles Turner has joined the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team will rely on its remaining core and new additions to navigate the challenges ahead.

The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close