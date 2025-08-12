Source: Douglas Mason / Getty

Jon Batiste Defends Stephen Colbert After ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Jon Batiste, former bandleader on The Late Show, expresses confidence in Stephen Colbert’s future after the show’s cancellation in May 2026. CBS cited financial issues as the reason for the show’s end, leading to speculation about the impact of the Paramount-Skydance merger. Donald Trump celebrated Colbert’s firing, highlighting concerns about the influence of money on free speech. Colleagues and collaborators, including Lizz Winstead, emphasize the importance of Colbert’s voice and hope he continues to speak out in a new platform with full creative control. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jon-batiste-stephen-colbert-late-show-cancellation-1235404758/