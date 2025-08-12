Listen Live
Denzel Washington’s Response to His New Role

Denzel Washington’s Response to Black Panther 3 Role Isn’t Surprising at All

Published on August 12, 2025

Denzel Washington
Source: General / Radio One

Denzel Washington recently discussed his role in Black Panther 3 during an interview, keeping details about the part and the film’s plot under wraps. Director Ryan Coogler confirmed he wrote the role specifically for Washington, with the actor hinting at ongoing discussions about the project. Coogler expressed his long-standing desire to collaborate with Washington, calling him the greatest living actor. Marvel Studios has not released official details about Black Panther 3, leaving fans to speculate about Washington’s involvement in the highly anticipated film.

Source: https://www.superherohype.com/news/619213-black-panther-3-denzel-washington-role-marvel-mcu

