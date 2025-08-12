Lori Harvey Steps Into the Courtroom in Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Lori Harvey is leaving the runway behind and stepping into a whole new arena in Reasonable Doubt Season 3. Fans will see her as Chelsea, a bold and unpredictable woman whose past collides with Jax Stewart in powerful and dramatic ways.

The hit Hulu series returns on September 18 with a two-episode premiere. After that, new episodes will arrive weekly, giving viewers a steady stream of twists and turns to keep them guessing.

Lori Harvey’s addition to the cast promises fresh energy and unexpected tension. Chelsea is not just another supporting character. She is a force who challenges Jax both personally and professionally. This dynamic is sure to add new layers to the courtroom drama that fans already love.

Viewers can expect plenty of high stakes and emotional confrontations. With a cast full of heavy hitters, every episode will bring moments that are sharp, stylish, and suspenseful. The chemistry between Lori Harvey and the rest of the ensemble will be one of the season’s most talked-about elements.

Mark your calendars for September 18. Lori Harvey Reasonable Doubt Season 3 is ready to bring chaos, curveballs, and a level of drama that will leave audiences counting down the days to the next episode.