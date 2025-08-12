Listen Live
Pacers to play Thunder in season opener on October 23

The Indiana Pacers have officially announced that their season opener will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23.

Published on August 12, 2025

2025 NBA Finals - Game Six
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially announced that their season opener will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23.

This matchup is a rematch of the thrilling 2025 NBA Finals, where the Thunder claimed the title after defeating the Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. It was a significant moment for Indiana, who hadn’t reached the Finals in 25 years.

However, this season will bring changes for the Pacers. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire year due to an Achilles injury, and Myles Turner, Indiana’s longest-tenured player, has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Entertainment

