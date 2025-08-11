Listen Live
NWS: Heat, Humidity, Storms This Week Across Indiana

Published on August 11, 2025

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Heat, Humidity, and Storms
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Heat, humidity, and scattered rainfall will be a factor this week all across Indiana.

“We’re going to see hot and humid conditions across much of the area with temperatures up to around 90,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Swain says you might see the occasional rain shower on Monday, but it’s after that where you’ll need to keep your eyes open for it.

“Our better chances of rain come Tuesday and Wednesday when a weak front moves into the area. Those storms will likely be scattered and then taper off by the end of the week. It looks like northern parts of the state will have the best chances for seeing rain on Tuesday,” said Swain.

Swain doesn’t see any sign of severe weather in the near future. Even though a slight cool down is coming later in the week, Swain says real relief will take a while.

“It could be closer to the end of the month that we’ll really start seeing cooler weather,” said Swain.

NWS: Heat, Humidity, Storms This Week Across Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

