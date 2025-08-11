Listen Live
Indy Begins Clearing Fountain Square Homeless Camp

Published on August 11, 2025

Homeless Encampment
INDIANAPOLIS — The city is clearing a homeless camp near Fountain Square after months of homeowner complaints about vandalism and property damage as the camp grew to more than 30 tents along the highway.

Chelsea, a homeowner on Buchanan Street, told WIBC, “I have nobody left on my street. I’ve had plenty of run-ins with them. They’ve pushed many neighbors out. I’m one of the few who stayed. I’ve filed police reports.”

She says homeless people frequently rummage through her trash and use the bathroom near her home, keeping her and her two young daughters from enjoying their front yard.

Curtis, who’s lived in Fountain Square for several years, has watched the camp grow and says much of the trouble is tied to drug use.

“It doesn’t matter what their past is — they’ve been warned, and it’s time to go,” Curtis said. “Their anger comes from drug use and mental health struggles.”

City leaders say they plan to help some homeless individuals relocate, but several campers tell WIBC Radio/Network Indiana they haven’t received the support they need. Recently, the city announced plans to build affordable housing north and northwest of downtown.

