Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Carmel

Published on August 11, 2025

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

CARMEL, Ind.–A water main break in western Carmel has caused disruptions in water service, with the exact location and extent of the impact unclear.

The City of Carmel Utilities’ Water Operations Department says they are working to identify areas needing repairs, but there is no estimated time for service restoration.

Carmel Utilities apologizes for the inconvenience and promises to restore service promptly.

A boil advisory has been put in place for all westside Carmel customers due to pressure loss in the drinking water system.

“Please bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) full minute, and let it cool before using it for:

  • Drinking
  • Cooking or food preparation
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making ice
  • Washing fruits and vegetables

Do not use drinking fountains or ice from automatic ice makers until the system has been flushed and tested,” the city said.

