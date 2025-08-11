Listen Live
Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition

Published on August 11, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Last Thursday, Anthony Richardson left the first preseason game for the Indianapolis Colts with a dislocated pinkie finger after not recognizing where the blitz was coming from.

There were other former NFL quarterbacks, that now serve as analysts, that echoed the same comments as the former Colts quarter (Dan Orlovsky).

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to discuss:

  • His concerns with Anthony Richardson not identifying the blitz against the Baltimore Ravens
  • Would the Colts be competitive with Daniel Jones starting?
  • How many weeks should the week one starter get for the Colts?

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Dan Orlovksy, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

