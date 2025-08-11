Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting
CARMEL, Ind — Five teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Golfview Drive Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. Several suspects ran off after the shooting.
Police say the teens are between 14 and 17 years old. Charges include robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearm possession, and intimidation.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.
Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC