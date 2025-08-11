Source: (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) / (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ice-T To Host “Fame And Fentanyl” Documentary

Ice-T is set to host an upcoming two-hour documentary special titled “Fame and Fentanyl.’ The rapper, who has been personally impacted by the drug crisis in the U.S., is an executive producer of the film. The documentary will see families from various backgrounds reflect on the tragedies and losses suffered from fentanyl. It also explores the celebrity drug overdoses of Prince, Angus Cloud, Tom Petty and Michael K. Williams. “Fame and Fentanyl” will premiere on A&E on August 25th at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/ice-t-takes-on-fentanyl-in-new-documentary/