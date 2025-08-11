Source:

Anderson .Paak Remembers Begging Dr. Dre To Perform The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Anderson .Paak revealed that he begged Dr. Dre to let him appear on the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, where he played drums during Eminem’s performance. Sitting down for a chat with Drink Champs, the Silk Sonic star revealed how he secured his slot on the stage.

He said: “They had already dropped a flyer for the Super Bowl. I was not on that sh*t.“I hit Dre direct. ‘Dre, what the f*ck? Let me get on that joint. Let me play drums, something. I gotta get in there some way’. He said, ‘Hey, it’s all good.’”

Paak then recalled what he was thinking while drumming during Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself”: “The way they orchestrated it, it went off without a hitch. That was a big moment for sure. I was like, ‘Should I smile?’ I couldn’t help it. And I’m like, ‘I’m going to be straight-faced.’ And then, as you can see, I had the biggest f*cking smile the whole time. I tried. I was hyped.”

Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking performance three years later featured guest appearances by SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, who called it "revolutionary". The show included controversial references to Kendrick's beef with Drake, with Kendrick self-censoring a line about Drake being a "certified pedophile". Serena Williams and Mustard also made brief cameos during the performance.