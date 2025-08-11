Listen Live
Local

Five juveniles arrested in connection with Carmel shooting

Five juveniles were arrested in Carmel in connection with a shooting that sent a person to the hospital on Saturday.

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

CARMEL — Five juveniles were arrested in Carmel in connection with a shooting that sent a person to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive.

Members of the department worked to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects in the shooting that occurred, and on Sunday, announced the arrest of four 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

Below are the arrests made and charges filed. Names are left out due to the suspects being juveniles.

  • Juvenile 1 (17 years old)
    -Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
    -Aggravated battery (poses a substantial risk of death)
    -Attempted murder
    -Pointing a firearm at another
    -Dangerous possession of a firearm
    -Intimidation
  • Juvenile 2 (14 years old)
    -Dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Juvenile 3 (17 years old)
    -Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
    -Intimidation
    -Pointing a firearm at another
    -Dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Juvenile 4 (17 years old)
    -Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
    -Pointing a firearm at another
    -Dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Juvenile 5 (17 years old)
    -Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
    -Intimidation
    -Pointing a firearm at another
    -Dangerous possession of a firearm

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close