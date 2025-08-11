Five juveniles arrested in connection with Carmel shooting

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

CARMEL — Five juveniles were arrested in Carmel in connection with a shooting that sent a person to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive.

Members of the department worked to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects in the shooting that occurred, and on Sunday, announced the arrest of four 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

Below are the arrests made and charges filed. Names are left out due to the suspects being juveniles.

Juvenile 1 (17 years old)

-Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

-Aggravated battery (poses a substantial risk of death)

-Attempted murder

-Pointing a firearm at another

-Dangerous possession of a firearm

-Intimidation

-Dangerous possession of a firearm

-Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

-Intimidation

-Pointing a firearm at another

-Dangerous possession of a firearm

-Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

-Pointing a firearm at another

-Dangerous possession of a firearm

-Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

-Intimidation

-Pointing a firearm at another

-Dangerous possession of a firearm

Read more from WRTV here