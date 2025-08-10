WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind.–One person was injured in a shooting in Carmel on Saturday.

The Carmel Police Department says they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive around 5:30 pm. That’s in between 126th street and Carmel Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the suspects have left the area. Carmel Police call the investigation “active and ongoing.”

One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects was originally published on wibc.com