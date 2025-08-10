One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects
CARMEL, Ind.–One person was injured in a shooting in Carmel on Saturday.
The Carmel Police Department says they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Golfview Drive around 5:30 pm. That’s in between 126th street and Carmel Drive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the suspects have left the area. Carmel Police call the investigation “active and ongoing.”
One Person Shot in Carmel, Police Searching for Suspects was originally published on wibc.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC