Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders

Published on August 9, 2025

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
SPENCER, Ind.–Two people were killed in Owen County Saturday afternoon.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a report of gunfire and they told to go to a home north of Spencer. Both people were found shot and killed in the driveway.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber and 46-year-old Grantham Adam Chandler.

The Martinsville Police Department later released a statement saying that they were informed that a boy had walked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department lobby and said there was a criminal incident in Owen County. 

That boy has been detained as a person of interest. Police say they can’t divulge anymore information about the boy since he is a juvenile.

