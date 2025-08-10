Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting
Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders
SPENCER, Ind.–Two people were killed in Owen County Saturday afternoon.
The Owen County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a report of gunfire and they told to go to a home north of Spencer. Both people were found shot and killed in the driveway.
The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber and 46-year-old Grantham Adam Chandler.
The Martinsville Police Department later released a statement saying that they were informed that a boy had walked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department lobby and said there was a criminal incident in Owen County.
That boy has been detained as a person of interest. Police say they can’t divulge anymore information about the boy since he is a juvenile.
Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders was originally published on wibc.com
-
