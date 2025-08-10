Listen Live
Music

Leela James Keeps It Real ‘Honest’ About Love

Published on August 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Leela James Feature Image KMJQ
Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Leela James Keeps It Real ‘Honest’ About Love

Leela James continues to captivate fans with her latest single “Honest,” showcasing her signature soulful and honest approach to music. The track, co-written with Ronnie Garrett and Francesca Richard, expresses Leela’s unapologetic love and vulnerability. Produced by Rex Rideout, “Honest” follows her previous hit “Right On Time” and showcases her raw and heartfelt vocals. Leela’s genuine and passionate delivery on the track reaffirms her status as a soulful powerhouse in the music industry. Source: https://soulbounce.com/2025/08/leela-james-honest/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close