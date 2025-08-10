Leela James Keeps It Real ‘Honest’ About Love
Leela James Keeps It Real ‘Honest’ About Love
Leela James continues to captivate fans with her latest single “Honest,” showcasing her signature soulful and honest approach to music. The track, co-written with Ronnie Garrett and Francesca Richard, expresses Leela’s unapologetic love and vulnerability. Produced by Rex Rideout, “Honest” follows her previous hit “Right On Time” and showcases her raw and heartfelt vocals. Leela’s genuine and passionate delivery on the track reaffirms her status as a soulful powerhouse in the music industry. Source: https://soulbounce.com/2025/08/leela-james-honest/
