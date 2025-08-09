1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s far east side on Friday.



Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9500 block of East 10th Street friday evening. When they arrived, they found a Nissan sedan and a Jeep SUV that had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and female passenger of the Jeep were both taken to a hospital in stable condition. The IMPD’s Fatal Crash Team is now leading the investigation.

