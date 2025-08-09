Listen Live
Local

1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening

Published on August 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Accident
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s far east side on Friday.


Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9500 block of East 10th Street friday evening. When they arrived, they found a Nissan sedan and a Jeep SUV that had been involved in a collision.

Related Stories

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and female passenger of the Jeep were both taken to a hospital in stable condition. The IMPD’s Fatal Crash Team is now leading the investigation.

1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close