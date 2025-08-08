Listen Live
Local

Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Blurry Ambulance
Source: (PHOTO: )

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. –– Investigators have figured out the cause of the home explosion in Jeffersonville in late July this year.

Jeffersonville police said on Friday a gas leak inside a home caused the explosion and damage of the home on Washington Way, near Presidential Place and Alexander Court.

Related Stories

Officers arrived at the scene, and they spotted the home in flames and five people injured. All five victims were all taken to a hospital.

The excess gas originated from inside the home, eliminating any issues with external gas lines and the gas infrastructure in the neighborhood.

Investigators address prior public speculation that an external gas line issue was to blame, stemming from a 2019 explosion at a nearby home. However, police say that is not the case because the gas leak started inside the home.

Police say if you smell gas inside any building, exit immediately, and call 911.

Police Say What Caused a Jeffersonville House Explosion  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close