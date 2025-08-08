Georgia Man Arrested for Threatening Trump on TikTok

Listen Live
A 29-year-old man from Rome, Georgia, has been arrested on federal charges after allegedly making violent threats against former President Donald Trump during a TikTok livestream. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the arrest highlights the growing concern over the use of social media platforms to issue threats and incite violence.

Jauan Rashun Porter Mugshot
Source: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department

Jauan Rashun Porter, the accused, reportedly participated in a TikTok livestream on July 26 titled “Alligator Alcatraz.” During the session, Porter made multiple alarming statements, including, “There’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.” He also allegedly declared, “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead,” and described watching him “bleed out.”

Porter didn’t stop there. When asked about the possibility of federal agents confronting him, he allegedly responded, “I’m gonna kill them too.”

Following these threats, investigators from the U.S. Secret Service, Floyd County police, and Georgia probation officers conducted a search of Porter’s apartment. The search uncovered concerning items, including two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, a material commonly used in explosives.

Porter’s Criminal History

Porter’s arrest is not his first encounter with law enforcement. He has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Porter was on probation.

In 2020, Porter was charged with felony theft and obstruction of law enforcement after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. More recently, in 2023, he was arrested for assaulting a woman, causing significant injuries, and was found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm. While in custody for that incident, Porter reportedly attacked another inmate.

Porter was taken into custody on August 7 and charged with knowingly and willfully making threats against the president. He is currently being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for August 12. If convicted, Porter faces a potential federal prison sentence.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Michael Pearce and is under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from Floyd County authorities.

