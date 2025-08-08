WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Indiana now has breeding populations of armadillos.

The U.S. Geological Survey conducted a s study that says armadillos are colonizing in southeastern parts of the Hoosier state. It says Indiana is one of 17 states where armadillos are “established.” Experts referred to this as “established” to reflect that the armadillo populations are frequently observed or “regularly occur” in a specific area.

The armadillos in Indiana are nine-banded armadillos. They are identified that way because of the number of thin strips in the middle of their armored shell. Those bands make the armor more flexible, which lets armadillos roll into a ball when they are threatened.

“The first confirmed armadillo record in Indiana was in 2003 in the southwestern corner of the state (Gibson County). Over the next 10 years (2003–2013), we are aware of 11 total armadillo detections in Indiana in the southwestern portion of the state across nine different counties in the south and western 1/3 of the state (Figure 5). Because all armadillo records were relatively close to the border with Illinois (max 12 km), it appears likely that movement into Indiana originated from southeastern Illinois rather than from Kentucky. The border with Kentucky consists of the Ohio River, which, due to its large size, is likely an impassable barrier to the species with few, if any, bridges that are suitable for crossing,” the study said.

Other sightings have been spotted as far north as Porter County near the Michigan border.

Living armadillos are characterized by a leathery armor shell and long, sharp claws for digging. They have short legs, but can move quite quickly.

The diets of different armadillo species vary, but consist mainly of insects, grubs, and other invertebrates. Some species, however, feed almost entirely on ants and termites.

Study: The Number of Armadillos in Indiana is Growing was originally published on wibc.com