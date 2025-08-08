Listen Live
Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Published on August 8, 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Colts Rookie cornerback Justin Walley sustained a torn ACL during training camp on Tuesday, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season.

The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, cutting short what had been a promising start to Walley’s NFL career.

Walley, a third-round pick out of Minnesota, had been turning heads throughout training camp.

RELATED | Colts Scouts Take: Justin Walley

RELATED | Justin Walley Joins Query & Company on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

He consistently worked with the Colts’ first-team defense, showcasing his versatility by excelling in both outside corner and slot roles.

With fellow cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones also sidelined due to hamstring injuries, the team faces a depth challenge.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme heavily relies on strong performances from the secondary, making Walley’s absence even more impactful.

Walley will begin his rehabilitation process, aiming to return stronger in 2026.

Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

