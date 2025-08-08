‘This is a Naptown story’: ‘Keys To The Streets’ premiers in Indy

Source: Dmitri Toms / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Keys To The Streets’ is an urban crime drama that takes you on a journey through Indy’s gritty underbelly.

The film premiered at Living Room Theaters on Thursday night.

“You tryna overcome the obstacles that’s placed in front of you. You tryna move in the streets. Stay alive and survive,” Director Corey Sanders said.

Sanders describes the genre of his movie as a “dope opera” — a play on soap opera.

“We making dope movies and music and stuff like that. This is for the street. We’re taking a negative and turning it into a positive,” he said.

Over 50 Indy-based artists collaborated on the making of this film.

Directing, acting, filming, composing, and more.

“This is a Naptown story. Naptown music. Naptown actors,” Sanders said.

The film is meant to mirror the very real life experiences happening in our city.

“People get locked up. People get shot. People get killed. People get robbed. It’s all fun and games at the beginning until things get real,” Courtney Brown said.

It’s based on a book series called ‘We Got the Keys to the Streets’ by Courtney Brown who is also the screenwriter for the movie.

“It’s about three childhood friends. The story gets gritty because there’s this thing called street life. Basically, you got people who get in. It’s very hard to get out. We wanna emphasize what the pitfalls are of this life called street life. We tryna wean people away from the streets,” Brown said.

The story centers around the main character, Raja, as he tries to unlock a better future.

Read more from WRTV here