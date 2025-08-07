Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people filled the Indiana Statehouse Thursday for a sit-in led by Democratic leaders, including Congressman André Carson. They were pushing back against Vice President JD Vance’s visit to town.

Vance was in Indianapolis for a fundraiser with the Republican National Committee and also met with Governor Mike Braun and other state Republican leaders. One thing they reportedly talked about: redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps before next year’s election.

That’s what brought protesters out. They’re worried those changes could make it harder for Democratic voters to be fairly represented. Yvette, from Bloomington, said she came because she’s concerned the redistricting could be used to tip elections. “Fair representation is at stake,” she said. “I don’t want to see the maps changed just to favor one party.”

This fight isn’t unique to Indiana. Redistricting has sparked political battles in other states, like Texas, where Democrats once left the state to block a vote on new maps. With Trump-aligned Republicans pushing for changes in several places, this issue could be front and center heading into the 2026 midterms.

Angel, who drove in from Fort Wayne, said he wants Democrats to be more unified. “The party needs to be more strategic,” he said. “Republicans are moving aggressively, and we need to respond with coordination and strength.”

Indiana Democrats Oppose Redistricting Efforts was originally published on wibc.com