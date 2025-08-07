Listen Live
How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

Published on August 7, 2025

How To Listen Live To The Indianapolis Colts On The Radio

📻 Where to Tune In

Catch every minute of the Indianapolis Colts live on 93.5 FM and 107.5 FM The Fan in Indy, or on 97.1 Hank FM (WLHK) for those who prefer Country 97.1. All three stations serve as the Colts’ flagship broadcast partners.

🎙️ Pre‑Game, In‑Game & Post‑Game Coverage

🚗 Can’t Get the Signal?

Traditional streaming of the live game is restricted due to NFL broadcasting rights. The Colts games are only available over the air on local FM radio. Online streaming of Colts programming may default to alternate ESPN feed during live games if out of local range.

📱 Want to Stream Out of Market?

Some fans outside the Indianapolis area use services like the Colts official app, NFL Game Pass, or TuneIn with limited success—though streams may be geo‑blocked once the game begins. For consistent quality, staying within FM signal range remains best.

