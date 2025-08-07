State Fair age rules, Fever Sparks recap, Taste of the Fair tickets!



If you’re sliding to the Indiana State Fair, here’s what’s new — minors under 18 now need a chaperone who’s at least 25 to enter during the evening. That kicks in after 6 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 PM on the weekend. Young parents under 25? This still applies to you. And now, only four minors per adult, and you must stay on the grounds the whole time. If a kid leaves without you, they can’t get back in — period. Bring your ID too, because staff will be checking.

Meanwhile, over in L.A., it got wild on the court — somebody tossed a sex toy near Fever’s Sophie Cunninghamduring the Sparks game. She jumped back, and Kelsey Plum kicked it into the stands. No delays, but Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said it best: “It’s stupid and dangerous.” Fever lost 91–100, but they’re back tonight vs. Phoenix. Tip-off is 10 PM on WTHR Channel 13.

And if you want to hit the Fair for the 2025 Taste of the Fair presented by Pepsi — Keisha Nicole’s got your hookup!Listen at 11AM to win a family four-pack of tickets. You’ll get to sample all the wacky new food and drink creations, then vote for your favorite! That’s your chance to hit the fair for free and get your foodie on.

State Fair Curfew, Fever Fall in L.A., Fair Tickets Giveaway was originally published on hot1009.com