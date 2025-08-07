Listen Live
Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Wants You to Help Shape Her Tour Setlist

Kelly Rowland Wants You to Help Shape Her Setlist for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Kelly Rowland Wants You to Help Shape Her Setlist for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Kelly Rowland is making room for the fans in her next big moment. She just hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to ask: What songs should I perform on tour?

It’s all in preparation for The Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy and Monica, and Kelly wants her setlist to reflect what youwant to hear. From Destiny’s Child favorites to solo hits like “Motivation” and “Like This,” the fan suggestions are coming in fast.

And for Indy fans—get ready. Kelly, Brandy, and Monica are headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 19, and you might just hear your favorite track live.

Got a go-to Kelly anthem? A Destiny’s Child deep cut you need to hear one more time? Now’s the moment to speak up. Drop your picks on her X post and help shape a night to remember.

Karen’s take? We love a woman who listens—and Kelly’s making it clear that this tour is a shared experience. Let’s make sure Indy is loud, proud, and full of the songs we love most.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close