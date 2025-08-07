Source:

Salt-N-Pepa Slam UMG Over Battle for Master Recordings

Salt-N-Pepa are suing UMG for control of their master recordings, alleging that the record label is violating federal copyright law by denying them the copyright to their music. In a recent interview, the duo discussed the lawsuit, stating that they have legally tried to reclaim their copyrights but UMG is refusing. Despite UMG seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, Salt-N-Pepa are set to receive the Musical Influence Award at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The pioneering rap duo expressed their authenticity and hope to inspire women to be themselves and break barriers. Other artists, such as Drake, are also suing UMG for various reasons.

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/salt-n-pepa-slam-umg-battle-master-recordings/