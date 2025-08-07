Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Oops! P Diddy’s comeback plan leaked while he remains behind bars

P Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, is reportedly planning a comeback tour once he is released from prison. The music mogul, who was denied bail and found guilty of prostitution-related charges, is said to be eager to return to the stage. Despite facing up to 20 years in prison, Diddy’s lawyer revealed his client’s desire to perform at Madison Square Garden post-release. The star’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3, with the possibility of a comeback performance on the horizon. The question is, will anyone go to this concert if he doesn’t go to jail? Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/us-celebrity-news/p-diddy-lawyer-reveals-disgraced-35688243