Teyana Taylor Presses Pause for Vocal Cord Surgery

Teyana Taylor is taking a necessary pause to protect one of her most powerful gifts—her voice.

Doctors recently discovered a noncancerous growth on her vocal cord, prompting the multi-talented artist to step back for surgery and recovery. That means canceling several upcoming appearances, including her highly anticipated guest spot on Michelle Obama’s IMO podcast.

Teyana shared the news with fans, saying it breaks her heart, but her health must come first. She’s choosing healing over hustle—a powerful reminder that rest is also part of the work.

Despite the setback, her new thriller Escape Room is still set to premiere August 22. So while we may not see her on the mic for a bit, her artistry will continue to shine on screen.

Fans are rallying with messages of love and healing, and we’re right there with them. Teyana has always shown up for us—through music, film, fashion, and motherhood—and now it’s time we show up for her.

Karen’s take? It’s bold to honor your limits. And Teyana’s transparency is a reminder to us all: protect your gift, protect your peace.

Wishing her a full and speedy recovery.