Governor Braun’s Latest Appointments

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Indianapolis, IN – Governor Mike Braun is making his mark on Indiana’s governance with a comprehensive series of new appointments to key state boards and commissions.

The appointments encompass a wide array of influential bodies, including the boards of trustees for Indiana’s state colleges and universities. This move signifies the Governor’s commitment to shaping the leadership and direction of these vital educational institutions.

New members have also been named to critical organizations such as the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Board and the School for the Blind & Visually Impaired Board.

According to the Governor’s office, the primary aim behind these appointments is to strengthen diverse perspectives and specialized expertise into these important governing bodies. By bringing in a range of experienced individuals, the administration seeks to bolster leadership and ensure effective, forward-thinking governance that serves the needs of communities across Indiana.

These new appointments are effective immediately, marking a significant step in Governor Braun’s efforts to implement his vision for the state’s future.

