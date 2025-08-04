School Safety Tips Issued by Indiana State Police

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE – As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Indiana State Police is reminding drivers and families of important safety measures to ensure a safe school year for everyone.

The Jasper State Police Post has released a list of safety tips covering drivers, students, and parents. Authorities say they will have extra patrols on the roads during school hours and will have a “zero tolerance” for violations.

For drivers, police are urging the public to always be on the lookout for stopped school buses and to obey all speed limits in school zones. Drivers are also reminded to watch for children walking to and from school and to avoid using cell phones in school zones unless completely hands-free.

Students who walk to school are advised to use the same route every day, stick to public sidewalks, and cross streets only at designated crosswalks. Parents are encouraged to teach their children to never talk to strangers or get into a vehicle without their permission.

For those riding the bus, police remind students to arrive at the bus stop five minutes early, stay out of the street, and remain seated at all times while the bus is in motion.

