Listen Live
Local

Westfield Police said the suspect they arrested was from Indy

Westfield Police: Suspect Who Fired at Officers Now Charged with Attempted Murder

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police in Westfield
WISH-TV

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Police in Westfield say the man they chased and eventually arrested on Tuesday is now charged with attempted murder, intimidation, and more.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Westfield Police Assistant Chief Billy Adams said they suspect they arrested has been identified as 25-year-old John Jarrell Holden of Indianapolis.

Related Stories

“The pursuit concluded when Mr. Holden crashed his vehicle into a ditch in the 1800 block of Dan Patch Lane. Upon exiting the vehicle, Mr. Holden fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers and then fled the scene on foot. Initially, it was believed no officers were injured. However, it was later determined that the initiating officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his hand during the gunfire. The officer was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries to officers or civilians were reported,” said Adams.

Holden was found and arrested in a nearby field. Until he was found, police told everyone who lived in Westfield to stay in their homes and lock their doors as a precaution.

Holden is also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, driving while suspended, and resisting law enforcement. Adams says Holden also has a previous felony conviction.

Westfield Police: Suspect Who Fired at Officers Now Charged with Attempted Murder  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close