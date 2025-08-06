Listen Live
NWS: Warming Trend Coming to Indiana

Published on August 6, 2025

Weather in Indiana
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–A warming trend is supposed to bring hotter and more humid conditions to Indiana through the weekend.

“Heat index values will generally be in the lower 90s on Thursday. As we get through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then we’ll have heat index values in the middle 90s,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The heat index (HI) is an index that combines air temperature and relative humidity, in shaded areas, to posit a human-perceived equivalent temperature, as how hot it would feel if the humidity were some other value in the shade.

“Any time we’re dealing with warm air masses, you should still take extra caution when you’re out there. Make sure you hydrate and take breaks,” said Puma.

He says there isn’t any rain in the forecast until Sunday or Monday, but it’s too early to see if any of that will bring severe weather.

By Tuesday, a cold front may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, potentially leading to heavy rainfall.

