Wife of Convicted Delphi Killer: “My Husband is Not a Monster”

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.–The wife of Richard Allen says her husband is “not a monster.” Allen was convicted of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017.

Allen argues that he’s innocent even though he was convicted in November 2024 and sentenced to 130 years in prison. His wife, Kathy, spoke to ABC News in a three-part docuseries called “Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge”. It’s now streaming on Hulu.

“I want true justice for Abby and Libby, but it should not be at the expense of an innocent person,” said Kathy Allen.

Allen was recently transferred to a prison in Oklahoma. His defense team filed their appeal in March 2025. They say there has been missteps that they feel are significant enough to warrant an overturning of the jury’s verdict.

