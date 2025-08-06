Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Anthony Richardson Named Starter For Colts Preseason Opener

Anthony Richardson Sr. will start the Colts’ preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, with Daniel Jones taking over in the second quarter. The two quarterbacks will switch roles for the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Colts are still evaluating the quarterback competition, with no specific timetable for a decision on a starting quarterback. Richardson and Jones are evenly splitting reps with the first team offense in practice to determine the best fit for the starting role. Both quarterbacks showed promise in Tuesday’s joint practice against the Ravens, but their performance in the upcoming preseason games will be crucial in the decision-making process.

Source: https://www.colts.com/news/training-camp-notebook-anthony-richardson-starting-preseason-baltimore-ravens-daniel-jones