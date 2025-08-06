Listen Live
BET Suspends Hip Hop and Soul Train Awards Indefinitely

Published on August 6, 2025

BET has pressed pause on two of its biggest cultural celebrations. The network announced an indefinite suspension of both the Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards.

For decades, these shows have been cornerstones of Black music and culture. From iconic red carpet moments to unforgettable performances, they’ve honored legends and spotlighted new stars since the 1980s and early 2000s.

Now, fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the cyphers, soul tributes, and energy that only these events bring. BET’s CEO confirmed the decision but didn’t share the reasons behind this surprising move.

This pause leaves many wondering about the future of these beloved award shows. They’ve been a vital platform for hip hop and soul artists to celebrate their craft and connect with fans.

Although disappointing, this moment might be an opportunity for BET to rethink and reimagine how it honors culture moving forward.

For now, we reflect on the unforgettable moments these shows have given us—moments that helped shape the soundtrack of our lives.

Stay tuned for updates, as BET’s decision marks a significant shift in the entertainment landscape.

