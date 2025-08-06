Kandi Burruss and Todd Chrisley Speak Out on Backlash

Kandi Burruss isn’t holding back. In a preview of her show Speak On It, she sits down with Todd Chrisley to talk about loyalty, friendship, and backlash.

The heat started when Kandi supported a presidential pardon for Todd. Many fans didn’t agree—and they let her know. Now, both stars are addressing the controversy directly.

The Kandi Burruss Todd Chrisley interview highlights how deeply she values standing by people she believes in. Todd, known for his sharp wit and reality TV drama, is just as open in the conversation.

Kandi says, “I stand on what I said.” That statement alone speaks volumes. She’s not walking it back—and from the clip, it’s clear she means every word.

The full interview drops soon on Kandi’s Patreon. For those following her journey—or Todd’s—this is one to watch.

The Kandi Burruss Todd Chrisley interview shows what it means to keep it real, even when it’s not popular.

Catch a preview of the conversation here.