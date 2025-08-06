Listen Live
The Fix: Toy Hits Fever Player During Sparks Game

3rd Sex Toy Thrown on WNBA Court During Fever vs Sparks Game.

Published on August 6, 2025

The Indiana Fever fell to the L.A. Sparks last night, 91–100, but the loss wasn’t the only thing that grabbed headlines.

For the third time in less than two weeks, a sex toy was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game. This time, it hit Fever forward Sophie Cunningham shortly after Kelsey Plum took a pair of free throws. Plum kicked the item aside, officials quickly covered it up, and security jumped into action.

The repeated incidents are raising serious concerns about fan behavior and safety during games. Fever star Kelsey Mitchell kept it simple in her postgame comment: “Let’s keep the focus on the game.”

Despite the chaos, the Fever stay focused on the court, just couldn’t secure the W. Next up, they travel to Phoenix to face the Mercury. Tipoff is Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

