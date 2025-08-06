Listen Live
Local

Indiana considers national redistricting effort for districts

Indiana may soon be drawn into the national debate over congressional redistricting, a move that could significantly influence the balance of power in Washington.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana may soon be drawn into the national debate over congressional redistricting, a move that could significantly influence the balance of power in Washington.

Currently, Texas is at the forefront of this issue, with Democratic lawmakers fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from redrawing maps that could secure more seats for the GOP in the House of Representatives.

Governor Mike Braun confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Vice President J.D. Vance will be visiting Indiana on Thursday.

In the 1960s, the Supreme Court ruled that states must redraw their statehouse and congressional lines to ensure fair representation for constituents. This process typically occurs during census years. However, 2025 is not a census year.

At present, André Carson and Frank Mrvan are Indiana’s only two Democratic representatives in the House, out of nine total seats. Both Carson, who represents Marion County, and Mrvan, who represents Lake County, are from areas that lean Democratic. Carson has characterized the prospect of redistricting Indiana’s congressional maps as “unacceptable and disruptive.”

“To have a VP come to influence our state would be a tremendous disappointment not only on behalf of Hoosiers but on behalf of Americans,” Congressman André Carson (D) said.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close