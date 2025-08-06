Indiana considers national redistricting effort for districts

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana may soon be drawn into the national debate over congressional redistricting, a move that could significantly influence the balance of power in Washington.

Currently, Texas is at the forefront of this issue, with Democratic lawmakers fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from redrawing maps that could secure more seats for the GOP in the House of Representatives.

Governor Mike Braun confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Vice President J.D. Vance will be visiting Indiana on Thursday.

In the 1960s, the Supreme Court ruled that states must redraw their statehouse and congressional lines to ensure fair representation for constituents. This process typically occurs during census years. However, 2025 is not a census year.

At present, André Carson and Frank Mrvan are Indiana’s only two Democratic representatives in the House, out of nine total seats. Both Carson, who represents Marion County, and Mrvan, who represents Lake County, are from areas that lean Democratic. Carson has characterized the prospect of redistricting Indiana’s congressional maps as “unacceptable and disruptive.”

“To have a VP come to influence our state would be a tremendous disappointment not only on behalf of Hoosiers but on behalf of Americans,” Congressman André Carson (D) said.

