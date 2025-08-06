Hundreds of new homes proposed in Plainfield spark community pushback

Source: Dobrila Vignjevic / Getty

PLAINFIELD — Hundreds of new homes could be coming to west Plainfield, but not without growing resistance from nearby residents.

The Westlyn Planned Unit Development (PUD), proposed by Pulte Homes, would add 473 single-family homes just south of U.S. Highway 40, stretching toward Hadley Road and County Road 600 South.

While developers and town officials say the project brings infrastructure improvements and meets community growth needs, many neighbors argue it threatens their quality of life.

Shaylee Miller, who lives near the proposed site, says the area’s quiet and rural feel is at risk.

“Everybody that lives down the road, we’re not a fan of what’s been talked about,” she said.

Miller added that she and her neighbors enjoy walking, riding four-wheelers and living without traffic or noise issues.

