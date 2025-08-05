Listen Live
Rain Possible Throughout Indiana Today

Rain Possible Throughout Indiana Today, Temperatures Heat Up Later

Published on August 5, 2025

STATEWIDE–Rain might be heavy at times when it falls across Indiana today. Temperatures will also heat up as the week goes on.

“If you happen to be underneath some of these showers, they are going to be pretty heavy rain producers. You might get some localized flooding so be aware of that this afternoon,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says severe weather is unlikely today or throughout the rest of the week.

“But as we get into Sunday and Monday, storms are expected to return, so stay up to date with forecasts over the next few days as we get more of an understanding for Sunday and Monday,” said Updike.

Heat index values are supposed to increase soon.

“As the humidity starts to increase Friday into Saturday, we could start seeing heat index values approaching 100 again. We’re definitely above normal for late August,” said Updike.

Updike says most of the state will get high temperatures in the upper 80s towards the end of the week.

