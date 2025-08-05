Lawrence Township Schools is Focusing on Literacy and Attendance Among Things

Metropolitan Metropolitan Lawrence Township School District

LAWRENCE, Ind.–Literacy and student attendance are two things the Metropolitan Lawrence Township School Superintendent Dr. Shawn Smith says they’ll be focusing on during this 2025-26 school year.

The first day of school for Metropolitan Lawrence Township School students is Wednesday August 6.

“Literacy remains a foundational priority. Through targeted initiatives and early interventions, we are seeing measurable gains in student reading and comprehension as reflected in district IREAD3 data. These efforts ensure our students are equipped with the critical skills needed to access opportunity and achieve their full potential,” said Smith in a video released Tuesday morning.

Smith says they are entering into what they call the third year of their Strategic Plan and the attention on attendance should not go unnoticed.

“Daily attendance is directly linked to academic performance and long-term opportunity. If your family faces barriers to regular attendance, please contact your building principal or family liaison, and they will be happy to support however possible,” said Smith.

Smith says their commitment extends beyond academics.

“In 2025, we complete our Blue Ribbon Facilities Plan with the two middle schools nearing completion and a move into a new Lawrence Education & Community Center on Fort Benjamin Harrison, allowing Craig to continue on the path to serving more students. Blue Ribbon II is underway with the addition of classrooms at Crestview Elementary, Forest Glen Elementary, and Mary Castle Elementary. We are proud to be a district of winners—on the field, in the classroom, and in life. Our success reflects the dedication of our students, families, staff, and the community. With your continued partnership, we will keep raising the bar and setting the standard for educational excellence across Indiana and beyond,” said Smith.

