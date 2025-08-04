Doechii Announces “Live From The Swamp” During Lollapalooza Set

Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

During Doechii’s performance at Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago, she surprised the crowd by announcing her first headlining tour, “Live From The Swamp”.

The announcement came right in the middle of her set, showing she’s ready to take the next big step in her career.

This comes not long after her big win at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where her album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won Best Rap Album. In her emotional speech, she gave love to Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, and spoke directly to young Black women trying to make it in the industry. “You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are,” she told the crowd. “And I am a testimony.”

Doechii, who calls herself the “Swamp Princess,” is bringing that same energy to her first national tour. Even though tour dates haven’t been shared yet, there’s a countdown on her website that promises more info by Monday morning. Fans can also sign up through their phones to get early updates, keeping the rollout personal and interactive.

Before the show ended, fans got one more surprise. JT from City Girls joined Doechii on stage for a live performance of their song “Alter Ego.” The entrance was full of style, with dancers holding umbrellas, a fun nod to Doechii’s viral Met Gala request to have her dressing room feel like a storm.

