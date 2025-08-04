Listen Live
State Rep. Campbell Urges Release of Purdue University Student

Published on August 4, 2025

NEW YORK A South Korean student, who was enrolled at Purdue University, was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Thursday.

20-year-old Yeonsoo Go was arrested outside of court in Manhattan after her immigration hearing. She was take to a federal detention facility in Louisiana.

“This is absolutely horrifying. Yeonsoo Go is a young woman who came to the U.S. on a legal, religious worker’s dependent visa,” State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), who represents Purdue, said in a press release on Monday. “An attorney for the Episcopal Diocese in New York, where Go’s mother serves as a priest, says that her current visa doesn’t even expire until December.”

Campbell says Go was trying to update her paperwork and that she is obeying the law, but ICE grabbed her outside of court.

“Arresting people outside of the courthouse proves that this isn’t about legal immigration,” Campbell says. “It’s even more concerning that her parents found out about her transfer to Louisiana from online records. It’s cruel.”

Campbell says Go is enrolled in the Purdue College of Pharmacy and that she does not have a criminal record.

“I urge for the release of Yeonsoo Go, and a proper review of her immigration status,” Campbell says. “Treat people with dignity regardless of their status.”

