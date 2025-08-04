The Hotsheet: Fever Win 5th Straight, Colts Injury, Job Fair

The Indiana Fever won their fifth straight game last night. They beat the Seattle Storm 78 to 74 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Natasha Howard led the team with 21 points. Aliyah Boston added her sixth straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell came through late in the fourth quarter. Indiana improved to 17-12.

Caitlin Clark is still out with a groin injury. Coach Stephanie White said she is making progress. There is no set return date yet.

At Colts training camp, practice stopped suddenly. Running back Salvon Ahmed suffered a leg injury. The injury happened during red zone drills. It came after a hip-drop tackle. Coach Shane Steichen said safety is a top focus as they prepare for joint practices with the Ravens. The Colts play their first preseason game Thursday night.

This Tuesday August 5th, Hot 100.9 and B Swift will be at Ivy Tech. They will be live for Congressman André Carson’s Job and Resource Fair. The event connects people to job opportunities and local support services.

