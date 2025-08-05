Listen Live
Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky team up for Spike Lee hit

Published on August 5, 2025

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky team up for Spike Lee hit

In Spike Lee’s film “Highest 2 Lowest,” Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky star in a high-stakes thriller where Washington plays a music mogul whose son is kidnapped, leading to a tense game of cat and mouse in New York City. The movie is a modern reinterpretation of the 1963 noir film “High and Low” by Akira Kurosawa, featuring a star-studded cast including Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice. Produced by A24, Escape Artists, Mandalay Pictures, and 40 Acres and a Mule, the film is generating buzz for its intense performances and dynamic storyline. With Washington hinting at retirement, this project may mark the end of his collaboration with Lee, who has directed him in several acclaimed films. “Highest 2 Lowest” is set to premiere in theaters on August 15 and will be available on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/qfw9ep/highest-2-lowest-trailer-denzel-washington-and-asap-rocky-light-up-the-screen

