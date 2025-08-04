Indiana Tailors Economic Growth Plans to Local Communities

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — Indiana is focusing on local strengths and needs by creating tailored plans for cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the state.

Each area will have its own plan designed around what residents want and what’s needed to support growth.

“By taking this regional approach, we’ll be able to really lean into what’s genuine and authentic to a community and lean into support them,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams told WISH-TV’s All INdiana Politics. “We really want to invert economic development to support not just businesses but as importantly how do we support the workforce which is a critical component in terms of every business we speak with.”

Funding will go toward projects that create jobs, build housing, improve schools, and enhance communities.

Adams added, “I think the other piece of this is a recognition that we need to help the 3.3 million Hoosiers that are currently working and what can we do to really help them get these skills needed to fill some of these high value, high wage jobs.”

The state is also helping people gain new skills to fill local job opportunities. To attract businesses, Indiana highlights the unique advantages of each region.

These plans will be reviewed over five to ten years to track progress and make adjustments.

Instead of one statewide plan, each region uses its strengths — like arts, culture, education, and workforce — to boost economic growth and retain workers.

Many projects are underway statewide to improve jobs, housing, and childcare. The goal is to create good jobs, develop local talent, and make Indiana a place where businesses and workers want to stay and grow.

State leaders, including Secretary Adams, support these local plans to help communities meet their goals in ways that work best for them.

