Attorneys of Convicted Delphi Killer Want More Time to File Appeal

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.–Attorneys for the man convicted of killing two girls in Delphi back in 2017 have asked a judge for more time to outline their appeal.

Richard Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison after being convicted of killing Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen’s attorneys have filed a motion for an extension of time because of the complexities of the case.

The attorneys did say they have done their due diligence, but would like the deadline to be extended by 30 days. The deadline is currently August 5, so if they got their wish, the new deadline would be September 5.

Allen’s attorneys first filed an appeal on March 11. Allen was transferred to a prison in Oklahoma on July 17.

A jury of five men and seven women found Allen guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping the girls on November 11, 2024.

