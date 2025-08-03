Soobum Im

SEATTLE, WA.–The Indiana Fever (17-12) held off the Seattle Storm (16-13) Sunday afternoon 78-74 in a game that came down to the final seconds at Climate Pledge Arena.

Indiana led by as many as 13, but the Storm came back to cut the deficit to 1 on a shot by Dominique Malonga. The Fever responded out of a timeout with a layup by Kelsey Mitchell. Then Aliyah Boston made one of two free throws after getting fouled to solidify the victory.

Natasha Howard led Indiana in scoring with 21 points, five assists, and five blocks. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had 17 points and five rebounds. Boston was the other Fever player in double figures (16 points and 12 rebounds).

The Storm were led in scoring by Nneka Ogwumike with 16 points. The Storm only shot 13% from three-point range (2-15).

Fever Head Coach Stephanie White said there’s still no timeline on when Fever guard Caitlin Clark will return from a groin injury. She did not play in Sunday’s game but did practice beforehand.

“I know she wants to be out here on the floor. We want her out here on the floor. But making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are. We’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there,” said Fever Head Coach Stephanie White.

The Fever’s next game is against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night at 10 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Fever Defeat Storm; Caitlin Clark’s Return Still Unknown was originally published on wibc.com